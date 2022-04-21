Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,607. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.78.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

