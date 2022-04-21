Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 179 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 895,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,478. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

