Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 15,717 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Genesis Energy worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 140.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period.

GEL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 404,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

