Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

GLPI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 1,776,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,778. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.