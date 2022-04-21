Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $16.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

