Principal Street Partners LLC Has $758,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $278.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,095. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

