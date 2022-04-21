Principal Street Partners LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of RJF traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

