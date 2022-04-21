Principal Street Partners LLC Has $648,000 Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

FTAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 323,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -91.03%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.