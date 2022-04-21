Principal Street Partners LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $10.54 on Thursday, reaching $757.63. 349,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,371. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $719.66 and a 200 day moving average of $760.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

