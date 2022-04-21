Principal Street Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bunge by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.33. 1,804,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

