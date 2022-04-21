Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

