Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $4,775.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,400,411 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

