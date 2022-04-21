Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.