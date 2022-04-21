PowerPool Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and $3.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,062,722 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

