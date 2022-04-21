Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 188592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$38.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)
