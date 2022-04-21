Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $16.39 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Populous has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

SifChain (erowan) traded up 6,805.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00104258 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

