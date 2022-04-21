Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $29.95 on Monday, hitting $461.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.74. Pool has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pool by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

