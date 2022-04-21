Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Shares Up 7.8%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.33 and last traded at C$18.27. 97,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 66,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.95.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$354.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

Polaris Infrastructure ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

About Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

