Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,421.60

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,421.60 ($31.51) and traded as low as GBX 2,090 ($27.19). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($27.71), with a volume of 196,131 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,418.78.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)
