Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,421.60

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,421.60 ($31.51) and traded as low as GBX 2,090 ($27.19). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($27.71), with a volume of 196,131 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,418.78.

Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

