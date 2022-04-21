POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 9.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.56. 12,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 300,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $21,318,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 447,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 910,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $19,225,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

