PlotX Hits Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $210,121.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

