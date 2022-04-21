Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,740,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 675,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 188,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,516 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

