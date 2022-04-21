Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 2% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004455 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $353.72 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00402956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007028 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,679,171 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

