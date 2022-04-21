Piper Sandler Raises Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $25.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 3.03.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

