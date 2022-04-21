Piper Sandler Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $62.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFC. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.