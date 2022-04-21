Piper Sandler Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

