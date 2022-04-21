Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

