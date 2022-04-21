Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $22,754,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Phreesia by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 15,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

