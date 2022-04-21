Phoenixcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $325.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $968,685.88 and approximately $325.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,721.99 or 1.00225818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00256069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00342317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00162484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,185,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

