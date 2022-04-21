Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.88. 41,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,113. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day moving average is $255.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

