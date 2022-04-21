Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.69. 5,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,076. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.