Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,240. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $376.81 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.78 and its 200-day moving average is $465.20.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.96.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.