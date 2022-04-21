Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $10.22 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.80. 22,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,422. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.85.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

