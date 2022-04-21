Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 73 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.76. 9,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,713. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.35.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.75.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

