Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 707 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

