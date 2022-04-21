Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 283 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 4,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,539. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

