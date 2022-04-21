Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 247,388 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 393,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a market cap of $386.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.