Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 16,330 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $326,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $838.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.32%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

