Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 163 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.34 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

