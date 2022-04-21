Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 225,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WKME. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $308,414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $19,046,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $7,303,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 259,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 180,665 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,445. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

