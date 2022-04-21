Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $326,000 in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bakkt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

Bakkt Profile (Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.