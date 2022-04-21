Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $406,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

