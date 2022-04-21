Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $297,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SJW Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.65. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

