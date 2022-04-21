Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $265,000 Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a P/E ratio of -151.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

