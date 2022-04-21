Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,748 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of IronNet worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IronNet by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
In other IronNet news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642.
NYSE IRNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
About IronNet (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IronNet (IRNT)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.