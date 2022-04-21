Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,748 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of IronNet worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IronNet by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

In other IronNet news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642.

IRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE IRNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 10,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

