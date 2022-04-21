Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,727 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

