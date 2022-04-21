Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,292 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 452,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,430. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

