PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Sells $722,400,000.00 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pg&E Fire Victim Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

