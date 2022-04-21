Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 474,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

