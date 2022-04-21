PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). 6,928,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 2,352,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).
The stock has a market cap of £342.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.97.
PetroTal Company Profile (LON:PTAL)
