PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). 6,928,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 2,352,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

The stock has a market cap of £342.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.97.

PetroTal Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

